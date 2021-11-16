Salman Khan will not attend vicky kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding here read reason. Salman Khan will not be a part of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding
gossips
oi-Prachi Dixit
These days the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is awaited in Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have kept silence on their marriage for the time being. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have done their wedding planning very secretly. Almost all the information about how Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding will be held in December has been revealed.
Even the list of who will be the guest of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has also been discussed. At the same time, information is coming out in media reports that Salman Khan’s name is not in the guest list of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.
According to a website report, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding includes Kabir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar and Ali Abbas Zafar along with more names. It is reported that Salman Khan will not be able to attend the wedding of his friend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The reason for this is that between December 7 and 8, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will get married.
Tiger 3 and Pathan shooting
This luxurious wedding will take place in a fort in Rajasthan. The preparations for the marriage of both have been completed. According to the report, Salman Khan has to shoot some major parts of Tiger 3 and Pathan in December. Along with this, Salman Khan also has the work of Bigg Boss 15. Salman Khan may travel out of the country in December to complete the shooting of Tiger 3 and Pathan.
Salman Khan also not involved in Roka Ceremony
It is possible that the shooting date and Katrina-Vicky’s wedding date may clash with each other. On the other hand, it is also coming out that even Salman Khan did not attend the Roka Ceremony held at Kabir Khan’s house. The reason for this is the mutual resentment between director Kabir Khan and Salman Khan after the failure of Tubelight.
Katrina Kaif’s name linked with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor
Remind that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are the most popular stars of Bollywood. Where Vicky Kaushal has included himself in the actor to star category in the last four years. At the same time, Katrina Kaif has been ruling the industry for many years. Katrina Kaif has worked in about 40 films till now. In personal life, Katrina Kaif’s name has been associated with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor. After breaking up with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif befriended Vicky Kaushal and the two have been dating each other for more than two years.
-
INTERVIEW: “Working with a superstar like Salman Khan in the second film was a big challenge” – Aayush Sharma
-
Bigg Boss 15: Fan Moment of Siddhant Chaturvedi, could not stop tears after seeing Salman Khan in front – VIDEO
-
Salman Khan made a shocking disclosure in front of Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Bigg Boss, read!
-
Bigg Boss 15: Scuffle broke out between Prateek Sahajpal and Umar Riaz, Salman Khan got furious Video
-
Inspired by Dharmendra, Salman Khan made body, said this about fitness!
-
‘I have learned a lot from both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, both have wonderful personalities’ – Waluscha D’Souza
-
Salman Khan’s last se spark song released, Waluscha D’Souza did a tremendous Lavani! VIDEO
-
Salman Khan to play Sunny Deol’s character in the remake of this 1989 superhit film? The director revealed
-
Big Boss 15 shocked, Salman Khan did not get TRP for 500 crore fee, show will be off air
-
Salman’s big update related to Tiger 3 in the midst of Katrina Kaif’s marriage, tremendous action 110 days
-
Salman Khan takes a big step for Shahrukh Khan’s troubles and Katrina Kaif’s marriage, Tiger 3 shoot updates
-
‘Sooryavanshi’ becomes Akshay Kumar’s 15th 100 crore film – a fierce competition at the box office with Salman Khan
Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
english summary
Salman Khan will not attend vicky kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding here read reason
Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:47 [IST]
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.