Salman Khan will not attend vicky kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding here read reason. Salman Khan will not be a part of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding

gossips oi-Prachi Dixit

These days the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is awaited in Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have kept silence on their marriage for the time being. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have done their wedding planning very secretly. Almost all the information about how Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding will be held in December has been revealed.

Even the list of who will be the guest of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has also been discussed. At the same time, information is coming out in media reports that Salman Khan’s name is not in the guest list of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

According to a website report, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding includes Kabir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar and Ali Abbas Zafar along with more names. It is reported that Salman Khan will not be able to attend the wedding of his friend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The reason for this is that between December 7 and 8, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will get married.