Salman Khan will start shooting for Chiranjeevi’s Godfather by the end of January! Salman Khan to start shooting for ‘Godfather’ by January end

Reportedly, Salman performs a dynamic position and has promised to give 5 to 7 days for the cameo. The shooting of the movie with Salman and Chiranjeevi will start by the end of the month, supplied the state authorities doesn’t impose any restrictions due to COVID-19.

Earlier, music composer S Thaman, who’s engaged on the movie, had additionally confirmed that each the superstars will dance collectively in the movie. The Godfather is being produced by Konidela Manufacturing Firm and Tremendous Good Movies, which is now beneath manufacturing.

Considerably, the arrival of Salman Khan on this movie is at least a shock for the followers. Salman Khan is one of these stars who is thought for his sensible efficiency and robust character.

Though she may be very busy along with her movies too. On the workfront, he’s shooting for Tiger 3 and desires to end it as quickly as doable.

Other than this, the famous person can also be half of the information relating to the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, movies like Kick 2, Dabangg 4 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

A while again there have been reviews that Salman Khan will do an actual life primarily based movie which goes to be titled Black Tiger. Nonetheless, its official announcement is but to be made.