Salman Khan wishes katrina kaif on her birthday share photo

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is one of the superstar actresses of today’s time. Seeing her acting with her beauty, people are crazy about her. Even after being a foreign girl, this actress has given many hits by speaking broken Hindi. Today’s actress has also failed in front of her special acting. On Friday, Katrina Kaif celebrated her 38th birthday. All the stars congratulated him on this occasion, but in the midst of this, he got the most special gift from Salman Khan. Bollywood’s Bhaijaan i.e. Salman Khan has also written a very beautiful note congratulating him.

Salman Khan has shared a very beautiful photo of Katrina on the special occasion of her birthday, in which she is seen on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The love between the two is visible in the photo. In the song, Katrina is seen fixing Salman’s mic, while Salman is lovingly looking at her. Looking at this picture, it seems that how attracted Salman Khan was to her. Fans are very fond of this photo of both.

Sharing the photo, Salman Khan writes in the caption- ‘Happy Birthday Katrina, May your life be filled with lots of love, respect and health and prosperity.’

He has appeared in many films with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Along with the film screen, their romance has also been seen in real life for a long time. But after a rift in their relationship due to a mistake, Katrina got away from Salman forever. Their pairing has been highly appreciated in hits like ‘Partner’ to ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Most of their movies have been blockbusters.