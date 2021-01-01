Salman Khan with his nephew Nirvana Khan Photo: Salman Khan and Nirvana Khan Photo: Salman Khan has shared a photo with his nephew Nirvana Khan.
According to media reports, Nirvana Khan has started training for the film ‘Tiger 3’. This is the third film in the Tiger series. It is directed by Manish Sharma. ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ directed by Kabir Khan was released in 2012. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Jaffer.
In the workplace, in addition to ‘Tiger 3’, Salman Khan will be seen in films like ‘Kick 2’, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Salman Khan was last seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother’.
Salman with nephew
