Salman Khan with his nephew Nirvana Khan Photo: Salman Khan and Nirvana Khan Photo: Salman Khan has shared a photo with his nephew Nirvana Khan.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently in Russia for the shooting of his film ‘Tiger 3’. He is accompanied by Katrina Kaif in the film and the looks of both the main actors have been revealed. Now Salman Khan has shared a photo with his nephew Nirvana Khan. It is speculated that the picture is of Russia.

Salman Khan shared a photo on his Instagram account on Friday. He is seen with Nirvana Khan, the son of his nephew Sohail Khan. Salman Khan puts his hand on Nirvana Khan’s shoulder and he is seen hitting the tour. He wrote, ‘Uncle Putanya …’ However, the actor did not say where the photograph was taken.





According to media reports, Nirvana Khan has started training for the film ‘Tiger 3’. This is the third film in the Tiger series. It is directed by Manish Sharma. ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ directed by Kabir Khan was released in 2012. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Jaffer.

In the workplace, in addition to ‘Tiger 3’, Salman Khan will be seen in films like ‘Kick 2’, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Salman Khan was last seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother’.

