Salman Khan Wrote a Sweet Birthday Note for Hollywood Superstar Sylvester Stallone | Salman Khan wished Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone on his birthday, said this

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is counted among some of the most muscular and fit actors of Bollywood. Salman Khan loves working out in the gym and even at this stage of age, he is maintaining his physique. Just as Salman Khan himself likes to be fit, in the same way he likes to see others fit too. There are many such stories when Salman has inspired people to stay fit.

Salman is a fan of Sylvester

Few people know that Salman Khan is very fond of Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone. Sylvester is one of the few Hollywood stars from whom Salman Khan has been inspired. Sylvester is celebrating his 75th birthday today on Tuesday and on this special occasion, Salman Khan has wished the Hollywood superstar a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to Sylvester

Salman Khan has posted a picture of Sylvester in which the actor is seen in a very muscular style. In the caption of the picture, Salman Khan wrote – Wishing you a very happy birthday Sylvester Stallone. May God bless you with good health, love, happiness and lots of strength. Keep throwing punches. Let us tell you that Sylvester has done all the superhit Hollywood films.

wishing uav happy bday @TheSlyStallone .. good health, love happiness n more power to u. Keep punching! pic.twitter.com/plgWivfVaY — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 6, 2021

Salman’s upcoming movies

Rambo, Rocky, Cobra, Cop Land, Man in Black, Driven and Shade are some of his superhit films. Talking about the work front of superstar Salman Khan, in the past, he was in the news a lot due to his film Radhe. Talking about the upcoming films, Dabang Khan will soon be seen working in the film Ultimate, Lal Singh Chaddha, Pathan and Tiger 3.

