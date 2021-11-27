Salman Khan’s action avatar in the film “Antim” once again won the hearts of fans! Salman Khan’s action avatar in the film “Antim” once again won the hearts of fans!

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ has finally released on the last day after a long wait and with the release it has captured everyone’s hearts. Salman Khan’s fans have been waiting for his return on the silver screen for almost two years, which has yielded a sweet fruit in the form of ‘Atam’. The story line of the film and especially the performance of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are being loved by the fans on Twitter and all other social media platforms.

On one hand, Aayush Sharma’s transformation from the first film to the last has stunned everyone. This latest release from Loverboy, Aayush’s debut film, sees his phenomenal transformation as the dreaded gangster.

On the other hand, Salman’s quirky avatar has earned him praise among his fans where he plays the role of a sober minded Sikh cop who doesn’t lose his cool.

But handles things in a different way. The smoky action and songs of the film have established a different fanbase, which is sure that the film is on its way to become a blockbuster. The film has been released in theaters across the world by Zee Studios on 26th November.

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films.

Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 17:31 [IST]