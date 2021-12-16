Salman Khan’s Antim beats Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Satyamev Jayate 2 and others, tops the IMDB chart | Salman Khan’s last beats Sooryavanshi, Satyamev Jayate and other films, number 1 in IMDb chart

imdb chart

The films which have performed exceptionally well and topped the IMDb charts are-

Final: The Final Truth – 7.7

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui – 7.2

Faces – 6.6

Sooryavanshi – 6.5

yearning 6.4

bell bottom 6.2

Satyamev Jayate 5.7

Bunty Aur Babli 3.6

Last – The Final Truth

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the lead roles. The film is getting a lot of praise for its content and the acting of both the actors.

Top Movies of Salman Khan on IMDb

However, the top film of Salman Khan’s career on IMDb is Andaz Apna Apna. Which has got IMDb rating- 8.1.

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon These comedy films have remained a favorite of people for years. This film, which came in the year 1994, was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

final box office

The last took an opening of 5 crores at the box office. The film collected 18.61 crores on the first weekend and 29.35 crores in the first week. The total earning of the film so far is 37.55 crores.

Suryavanshi is on top in the collection

However, the last one has won the IMDb rating. But the highest grossing film of the year 2021 is Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, which has so far collected 195.55 crores in India.