Salman Khan’s Antim song Koi To Aayega song release now! Salman Khan’s action avatar, ‘Koi To Aayega’ song released from ‘Antim’!

News oi-Salman Khan

The next song of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, ‘Koi To Hoga’ is an action montage number picturized on the superstar, in which Salman is seen in raw form and the song is sure to get his fans excited. will do it. The music of the song is given by KGF fame Ravi Basrur and the lyrics are penned by Ravi Basrur and Shabbir Ahmed. Background vocals are given by Ravi Basrur and his team.

Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’ will see a big change after Katrina Kaif’s wedding? big news!

The makers have so far brought up little glimpses of Salman Khan’s character and personality from the film and through this song, Salman Khan’s character is shown in action mode. The video is a piece of high spirit music which is sure to garner an overwhelming response from the fans and the rest of the audience.

The video shows Salman Khan in a distinct action avatar where you can see him doing raw hand to hand action whose music is perfect for the scene. ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is creating a stir among fans of the megastar and the audience in general with Salman’s character in the film and the film.

This is the reason why the fans of Salman Khan have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film ever since it was announced. The anticipation has increased tremendously with every asset associated with the film. As of now, ‘Antim’ has seen a completely different avatar of Salman, a sober minded Sikh cop who doesn’t lose his cool but handles things in a different way, which his other characters. Has been in the past too.

Salman Khan is returning to the silver screen after a long wait of two years with ‘Antim’. The film will be theatrically released worldwide on 26th November by Zee Studios ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films.

READ Also Five Reasons why This Movie Will Make Your Jaws Drop Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Antim song Koi To Aayega song release now! Fans says it will be awesome song.

Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:08 [IST]