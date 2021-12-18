Salman Khan’s Antim will be release on Zee5 on 24 December 2021! ‘Antim the Final Truth’ to release on Zee5 on this day

Actor Aayush Sharma’s film Final The Final Truth was released some time back and the film exploded after its release. Megastar Salman Khan was seen in his support in this film and he is working very hard for Aayush in every way. After the stupendous success of theatrical release of this film, the time to release it on OTT is going to come very soon. It is reported that this film of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma is now all set to release on Zee5.

There are reports that this last one is going to release on Zee5 on 24 December 2021. If seen, Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan is releasing on the same day on the OTT platform.

In this way, fans are also seeing this as an OTT clash of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s films. Salman Khan is one of those stars who have a huge fan following.

It is being said that the way the last was successful in theatres, in the same way the release on OTT will also be successful. Last The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar who is also a prolific actor.

Actress Mahima Makwana was seen opposite Aayush Sharma in this film while there is no actress opposite Salman Khan. Salman Khan played the character of a brilliant police officer. Talking about OTT release, before this Salman Khan’s Radhe was also released on Zee5 and got a great response.

'Ultimate' equals 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' – Know Salman Khan's list of top films on IMDb

english summary Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Antim will be release on Zee5 on 24 December 2021! Fans waiting for the release.

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 14:28 [IST]