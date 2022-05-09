Salman Khan’s brother in law Aayush Sharma slams rumors of his grandfather death | Rumors of death of Aayush Sharma’s grandfather

News oi – Trisha Gaur

Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma have had a tough last few hours. Ayush Sharma’s grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi by air ambulance from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh after suffering a brain stroke. Since then, people have been wishing him well.

Meanwhile, news of Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma ji’s death started coming in many news channels and media reports. But Aayush Sharma has denied all these reports on his Instagram post.

Ayush Sharma wrote in a post – My grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma is a very strong person and he is struggling every moment. To all those rumors and baseless reports, I would like to say that in this difficult time of our family, pray for our family and my grandfather. We will keep giving you all the information related to his health. Thank you for your prayers and prayers.

On this post of Aayush, fans were constantly seen wishing and praying for his grandfather’s recovery. It is worth mentioning that Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma has been a Union Minister. Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma, 95, has been a stalwart Congress leader who had taken charge of the Department of Mass Communication, Information and Technology.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews

Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 20:35 [IST]