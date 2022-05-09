Entertainment

Salman Khan’s brother in law Aayush Sharma slams rumors of his grandfather death | Rumors of death of Aayush Sharma’s grandfather

1 min ago
Add Comment
by admin
Salman Khan’s brother in law Aayush Sharma slams rumors of his grandfather death | Rumors of death of Aayush Sharma’s grandfather
Written by admin
Salman Khan’s brother in law Aayush Sharma slams rumors of his grandfather death | Rumors of death of Aayush Sharma’s grandfather

Salman Khan’s brother in law Aayush Sharma slams rumors of his grandfather death | Rumors of death of Aayush Sharma’s grandfather

breadcrumb

News

oi – Trisha Gaur

,

Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma have had a tough last few hours. Ayush Sharma’s grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi by air ambulance from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh after suffering a brain stroke. Since then, people have been wishing him well.

Meanwhile, news of Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma ji’s death started coming in many news channels and media reports. But Aayush Sharma has denied all these reports on his Instagram post.

salman-khan-brother-in-law-aayush-sharma-slams-rumors-of-his-grandfather-ex-minister-sukh-ram-sharma

Ayush Sharma wrote in a post – My grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma is a very strong person and he is struggling every moment. To all those rumors and baseless reports, I would like to say that in this difficult time of our family, pray for our family and my grandfather. We will keep giving you all the information related to his health. Thank you for your prayers and prayers.

On this post of Aayush, fans were constantly seen wishing and praying for his grandfather’s recovery. It is worth mentioning that Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma has been a Union Minister. Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma, 95, has been a stalwart Congress leader who had taken charge of the Department of Mass Communication, Information and Technology.

  • 1 1644042400

    ‘Antim’ streamed for 37 crore minutes continuously, Salman Khan and Aayush’s film made a strong record!

  • 1 1641625992

    Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ was rejected by Aayush Sharma, big reason came to the fore!

  • antim2 1637932165 1639817767

    ‘Anti The Final Truth’ to release on ZEE5 on this day, OTT clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’!

  • ayush sharma antim 1639716016

    Aayush Sharma shared an unseen picture with Salman Khan, wrote a special ‘Thank You’ note

  • antimboxofficeweek1 1638603663

    Box office: Tadap earns on the first day, Salman’s last after Sooryavanshi has a strong record at the box office!

  • 2 1638221419

    INTERVIEW: Salman Khan said on final, Eid release and upcoming films- ‘Currently working on Dabangg 4’

  • antim the final truth film review 1637913498

    ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ movie review – The story goes beyond Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s 6 pack abs

  • 4 1637734899

    Salman Khan wanted to cast Aayush Sharma even before Arpita joined, shared a funny anecdote!

  • sooryavanshisatyamevajayate2 1637728686

    Box Office: Suryavanshi’s earnings broke the record on the 19th day, 200 crores, John’s Satyamev Jayate 2 will give a shock!

  • antimsooryavanshisatyamavejayte2 1637645585

    Box Office: Sooryavanshi earns a lot on the 18th day, John’s Satyamev Jayate 2- Salman’s final will give a tough fight

  • antim2 1637640263

    ‘Ultimate’ box office: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will give opening of how many crores! will start with a bang

  • antim trailer 1635173930 1637037005

    Antim- Aayush Sharma worked hard to hit Salman Khan, BTS video surfaced!

english summary

Salman Khan’s brother in law Aayush Sharma slammed the rumors of his grandfather ex minister Pt. Sukh Ram Sharma’s death in an instagram post.

Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 20:35 [IST]

#Salman #Khans #brother #law #Aayush #Sharma #slams #rumors #grandfather #death #Rumors #death #Aayush #Sharmas #grandfather

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment