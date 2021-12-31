Salman Khan’s Dabangg 4 script ready by Tigmanshu Dhulia | Salman Khan’s Dabangg 4 script complete

Flop films have showered If seen, in the last few years, Salman Khan has put a line of average and flop films. These include from Tubelight to Bharat and Race 3 to Dabangg 3. In such a situation, Salman is facing severe criticism. Especially when his co-stars Ajay Devgan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are doing a great job. After the film Radhe released on Eid, people made fun of Salman Khan a lot. Continuing series of flop films in the past The exact same thing happened with Salman Khan a few years back. There came a time in his career when his magic was over. Salman Khan was everyone's favorite romantic hero, everyone's favorite love. After this, he was also seen doing comedy, but by the end of the 2000s, the magic of Salman Khan also started to end. None of Salman Khan's films were able to make their place in the hearts of the audience. Prabhudheva saved career After this, Prabhudheva was the person who gave a new direction to Salman Khan's career and gave him a second life. He got Salman Khan to do what Salman Khan was never seen doing – Action. Salman Khan's action image with Wanted was liked by the people so much that overnight Salman Khan started ruling both the box office and the audience. box office tsunami After the success of Wanted, there was no looking back for Salman Khan. He emerged as such a superstar that no one can touch. Whatever he does, the audience will see his film. After Wanted, whenever Salman Khan came to the box office, everyone was on edge. His arrival would have brought a tsunami of collection.

Pandey ji arrived on duty

Salman Khan created history with Dabangg. For the first time, the audience saw them doing comedy, drama and action together. This was the reason that as soon as Chulbul Pandey arrived, the audience had crowned the box office king on his head. This Salman Khan film earned 141 crores at the box office.

Couldn’t be happy with Dabangg 3

Dabangg 2 also did wonders at the box office, after which expectations were being raised from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. Before this, the audience was constantly rejecting him in every avatar, whether it was action or drama, romance or comedy. So Salman Khan returned in the avatar that had settled in the hearts of the audience. Apart from love, if one avatar of Salman Khan used to rule the hearts of the audience, it was Chulbul. But even Chulbul’s return with Dabangg 3 could not please the audience.

How will Chulbul return?

Now Salman Khan has confirmed that he is going to become Chulbul Pandey again. But what will be the story of the film and where will the film be associated with Dabangg, it is going to take a long time to decide. That is, even if 2 – 3 years are considered, then Salman Khan would have reached 60 by then. It remains to be seen whether by then the audience will be ready to adopt Chulbul Pandey back!