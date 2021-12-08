Salman Khan’s family attend Katrina Kaif’s wedding? There is no news about Megastar! Will Salman Khan’s family attend Katrina Kaif’s wedding?

Salman’s parents and Helen Aunty

There is also news that Katrina is also eager to attend the wedding of Salman’s parents and Helen’s aunt. But considering his age and health, he may not be able to be here. Everyone knows how Katrina Kaif had a relationship with Salman Khan and wanted to marry him.

Support Katrina Kaif

But their relationship did not last long and now both are separated. Although Salman Khan has consistently supported Katrina Kaif. Whatever be the time, Salman Khan has always been seen standing for Katrina Kaif.

pictures appeared

Some pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were revealed on the previous day, due to which it was decided that their wedding rituals have started and yesterday was turmeric.

yellow cloth

Both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen wearing yellow clothes yesterday. There are reports that the wedding is taking place according to Punjabi customs but Katrina Kaif will also marry in the church.

no official announcement

But no official announcement has been made regarding this matter. Both are getting married in a fort in Rajasthan which is very well decorated.

Tiger 3 shoot

Katrina Kaif will return to her work soon after the wedding and wrap up the shoot of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.