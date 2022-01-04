Salman Khan’s first look from Tiger 3 goes viral as he sets strict shooting rules on sets | Salman Khan’s first look from Tiger 3 goes viral

romantic song with katrina kaif Salman Khan has shot a very big budget romantic song with Katrina Kaif abroad. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's romantic song Dil Diyan Gallan in the previous film was a chartbuster. On the other hand, this song was shot very beautifully and a lot of money was spent on it. This time too a lot of budget was spent on the songs of Salman and Katrina. movie in december 2022 Salman Khan has recently told in an interview that Tiger 3 will be released in December 2022. The previous film of Salman Khan's Tiger series Tiger Zinda Hai was also released in December and the film was a big hit at the box office. It is believed that Tiger 3 will repeat history once again. At the same time, this film will also prove to be a boon for Salman Khan's career. Salman Khan's previous movies Tubelight, Bharat, Race 3, Radhe, Dabangg 3 none have shown any wonder at the box office. action with emraan hashmi Emraan Hashmi will be seen in the role of villain in this spy thriller from Yash Raj Films. Till now the Tiger series was progressing on the basis of heroes only and the film had actors doing supporting roles as the villains. For the first time ever, Tiger 3 with Emraan Hashmi is all set to delight the audience by bringing in a hero and villain reconciliation just like the Dhoom series. Emraan Hashmi will be seen in the role of Tiger of Pakistan in the film. By becoming a Pakistani spy, he will compete with Tiger and Zoya.

How far will the spy universe progress?

Salman Khan has entered Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan with his character of Tiger 3 and has completed his shooting. At the same time, soon Shahrukh Khan will also enter Tiger 3 with his character of Pathan and will be seen doing a cameo. If reports are to be believed, going ahead, Hrithik Roshan’s character Kabir will also join the war with these two spies and Yash Raj Films will lay the foundation for a spy universe that will come together later, like the Avengers films.

Look has gone viral before

The shooting of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is going on since last year. After the shooting started, a look of Salman Khan from the sets of the film went viral. Although it is believed to be the look of just one scene. At present, the fans will have to wait a long time to see in which new avatar Salman Khan will be seen in the entire film.

will be a bang entry

In the film, Maneesh Sharma has well designed action entry for Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif. All the three stars will get different entry in the film. According to the reports, 8-10 crores are being spent on everyone’s entry. This time Manish Sharma is directing the film. The first part of the film was directed by Kabir Khan and the second part by Ali Abbas Zafar. Manish Sharma made his directorial debut with Band Baaja Baaraat. He also directed Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan.

