Salman Khan’s gift to fans on his birthday, huge discount on Being Human products! Salman Khan’s gift to fans on his birthday, huge discount on Being Human products!

“Where are you guys, there’s 50 percent off for everyone when you shop at Being Human today. You too come, waiting for you. Go to your nearest Being Human store.” Salman Khan has additionally written in a post ..

..” The day is here. My birthday party awaits you at myntra, your nearest beBeingHuman store and visit the website FLAT to enjoy 50% off! what are you waiting for? Now go to the shop!”

Fans of Salman Khan are commenting fiercely on this post and they say that they will do anything for Salman Khan. It is worth noting that Salman Khan sells not only clothes but also perfumes etc. online and in stores.

The name of this perfume is FRSH. On the workfront, Salman Khan is very busy with Tiger 3 and the shooting of this film is going on continuously. Let us tell you that Salman Khan is also hosting the TV show Bigg Boss at this time and the rest of the projects are going to come on the floor very soon.