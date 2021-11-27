Salman Khan’s highest grossing movies till now, Will Antim make it to top 10 | Know Salman Khan’s highest-grossing films, tremendous record – will it be able to make it to the final top 10!

tiger is alive

The film, which came on 2017 Christmas, collected 339 crores at the box office. With this, Tiger Zinda Hai became the biggest film of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which released in 2015, is the second highest grossing film of Salman. The film did a business of 321 crores. It is one of the highest grossing films of Bollywood not only in India but also worldwide.

sultan

Sultan released in 2016 had a collection of 300 crores. This film starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma was a blockbuster. The director of the film is Ali Abbas Zafar.

kick

Salman and Jacqueline starrer Kick .. blockbuster film, which came in 2014, earned about 232 crores. This was Salman Khan’s first 200 crore film.

Prem ratan dhan payo

Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, had a collection of 213. The film was average due to being a big budget.

India

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, released in the year 2019, did a business of 209 crores. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was a hit.

Ek Tha Tiger

The film Ek Tha Tiger, which came in 2012, earned 198 crores. This film of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was a super hit. After which it was given the form of a franchise.

