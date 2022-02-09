Salman Khan’s Judwaa completes 25 years, Varun Dhawan made such posts! Salman Khan’s twin completes 25 years, Varun Dhawan made such posts!

News oi-Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan’s blockbuster film Judwaa has completed 25 years and on this occasion, fans are congratulating him on social media. This superb film of Salman Khan- David Dhawan was released and was a blast and actress Karisma Kapoor and Rambha were seen in this film with him. At present, the film has completed 25 years and on this occasion Varun Dhawan has made a post which is in the news.

Madhya Pradesh government to set up awards, music institutes and museums in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar!

Varun shared a short video on Instagram’s story section. In this video, Varun was seen in ‘Judwaa’ avatar and he wrote, “Look what are you looking for? Judwaa Hai Judwaa.” He also wrote a caption along with the video that,

“25 years of twin #sajidnadiadwala #daviddhawan.” Earlier in the day, Karisma Kapoor also shared memories from the film. The film was well received and everyone knows how much Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor were loved together in the 90s.

The remake of this film was made after years in which actor Varun Dhawan appeared. Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez were in lead roles along with Varun in this film. The film had earned a lot after its release.

Talking about Varun Dhawan, at this time he is very busy with the film Bhediya and actress Kriti Sanon is going to be seen with him. The shooting of the film has been going on for a long time but due to some reason it gets postponed. Varun Dhawan will be seen in a very different character in this film.

‘Jug Jug Jio’ will not release on OTT, big decision of the makers regarding this Varun Dhawan film!

One year after Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding, the actor shared unseen pictures!

That was my everything: Varun Dhawan wrote an emotional post for the driver, was seen handling the family at the funeral

Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj died on the sets of Varun, suffered a heart attack while on duty

Rajkumar Hirani is starting a powerful project with Varun Dhawan and not Shahrukh Khan? ‘made in India!

Nitesh Tiwari – Sajid Nadiadwala’s new blast after Chhichhore – Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the final

Varun Dhawan kisses wife Natasha while making a video reel, video goes viral on social media!

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal will make her digital debut, will be seen in this character!

‘Wolf’ first look poster: Varun Dhawan’s first look in never-seen-before style, new release date announced

Varun Dhawan completes 9 years in the industry, fans are celebrating like this!

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s funny dance on Diljit Dosanjh’s song, video went viral!

‘Judwaa 2’ completes 4 years of release, Varun Dhawan wrote this thing!

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Rhea Chakraborty Expresses Gratitude Towards Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Judwaa completes 25 years, Varun Dhawan made such posts! Read the details which is viral.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 12:15 [IST]