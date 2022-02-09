Entertainment

Salman Khan’s Judwaa completes 25 years, Varun Dhawan made such posts! Salman Khan’s twin completes 25 years, Varun Dhawan made such posts!

10 seconds ago
Superstar Salman Khan’s blockbuster film Judwaa has completed 25 years and on this occasion, fans are congratulating him on social media. This superb film of Salman Khan- David Dhawan was released and was a blast and actress Karisma Kapoor and Rambha were seen in this film with him. At present, the film has completed 25 years and on this occasion Varun Dhawan has made a post which is in the news.

Madhya Pradesh government to set up awards, music institutes and museums in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar!Madhya Pradesh government to set up awards, music institutes and museums in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar!

Varun shared a short video on Instagram’s story section. In this video, Varun was seen in ‘Judwaa’ avatar and he wrote, “Look what are you looking for? Judwaa Hai Judwaa.” He also wrote a caption along with the video that,

“25 years of twin #sajidnadiadwala #daviddhawan.” Earlier in the day, Karisma Kapoor also shared memories from the film. The film was well received and everyone knows how much Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor were loved together in the 90s.

The remake of this film was made after years in which actor Varun Dhawan appeared. Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez were in lead roles along with Varun in this film. The film had earned a lot after its release.

Talking about Varun Dhawan, at this time he is very busy with the film Bhediya and actress Kriti Sanon is going to be seen with him. The shooting of the film has been going on for a long time but due to some reason it gets postponed. Varun Dhawan will be seen in a very different character in this film.

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s Judwaa completes 25 years, Varun Dhawan made such posts! Read the details which is viral.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 12:15 [IST]

