Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in more trouble Salman ghost directs the film | Salman Khan is directing Ghost of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali
Producer left
Salman Khan needs to begin work on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as quickly as his subsequent film Tiger 3 is accomplished and therefore he doesn’t need any change in the script now. This is the motive why Sajid Nadiadwala has determined to distance himself from this film and Salman Khan will now produce it alone underneath the banner of Salman Khan Movies. Now after the producer, Salman Khan has additionally turn into the Ghost Director of this film.
profitable innings begin
Salman Khan began as a producer with the film Chillar Get together. The film additionally received the Nationwide Award for Greatest Entertaining Film. This was the first award of Salman Khan’s profession and Salman Khan began a profitable innings as a producer.
additionally received nationwide award
As a producer, Salman Khan Movies produced Bajrangi Bhaijaan in affiliation with Kabir Khan’s manufacturing home. The film additionally received the Nationwide Award for Greatest Entertaining Film. And from right here it was determined that Salman Khan Movies is a profitable banner. Salman Khan produces every of his movies collectively underneath the banner of his manufacturing home.
Began launching expertise
Salman Khan then launched two Star Youngsters. He launched Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi and Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty with the remake of the film Hero. Nevertheless, the film did not work and neither did Athiya and Sooraj’s profession. However in the identify of Salman Khan, this film obtained limelight fiercely.
Ayush was additionally launched
After this Salman Khan additionally launched his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s husband Aayush Sharma with the film Loveyatri. Warina Hussain was additionally launched in this film together with Aayush. Warina’s face was discovered by means of a contest. This film additionally didn’t do a lot at the field workplace. Now Aayush has left Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after the capturing began.
persevering with collection
After this, Salman Khan Movies launched Zaheer Iqbal, son of Salman Khan’s greatest buddy, together with Pranutan Bahl, daughter of Mohnish Bahl. This time Salman Khan stayed away from the promotion of the film. Each these star children and their film Pocket book obtained a blended response. Zaheer Iqbal has additionally left the film after the capturing of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali began.
