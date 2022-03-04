Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali new release date announced, all set to surprise fans on New Year 2023 | Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ release date announced, there will be a box office explosion on the new year

family movie

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is a family film with laughter, joy and emotion. The makers believe that New Year will be the perfect time for its release. This Salman Khan film will give the message of unity and brotherhood of the country.

break from action movies

The special thing is that Salman Khan will also be seen taking a break from action films with this film. After doing continuous action movies like Race 3, Dabangg 3, Ultimate, Radhe… ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ will be something different for the fans. It is a family drama.

back to back movies

It was only after finishing Radhe that Salman Khan started work on Tiger 3. At the same time, after Tiger, there is a plan to start work on Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. However, due to the Corona lockdown, there have been many changes in the shooting and release of films.

eid 2023 release

Now that ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is releasing on New Year. It is believed that on Eid, Salman will bring his much awaited film ‘Tiger 3’. Yash Raj Films has announced Pathan, which is coming on 25 January 2023. Therefore, now the announcement of the arrival of Tiger 3 on Eid can also be made soon.