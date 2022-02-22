Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’? Received 130 crore offer for Digital Release! salman khan next movie blast

Producers are going to benefit a lot

It is certain that the film is going to do a lot of business after its release and the producers are going to get a lot of profit. Sajid Nadiadwala is a friend of Salman Khan and often produces his films.

hit guarantee

It is famous for Salman Khan’s films that they are considered as a guarantee of film hits and often work to create a unique magic on the big screen. Similar news has also come to the fore regarding this film.

want to see chemistry of both

Actress Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing the screen with him for the first time in the Salman Khan starrer. Salman Khan’s fans are always excited about this fresh pairing and want to see their chemistry.

Tiger 3, Dabangg Series, Black Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Pooja Hegde is a brilliant actress and is currently busy with the film Radhe Shyam with superstar Prabhas. Talking about Salman Khan, he is currently in discussion about films like Tiger 3, Dabangg Series, Black Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and Kick 2 and is going to be seen doing a big blast in the coming time.

shooting last schedule

Salman Khan has now started shooting for the last schedule of Tiger 3 and many strong action sequences are being shot with Katrina Kaif.