Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ was rejected by Aayush Sharma, Reason is this! Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ was rejected by Aayush Sharma.

Directed by Farhad Samji

Further, it is learned that “Two more actors will come to play the lead roles in this action comedy directed by Farhad Samji. Currently the casting work is going on in full swing as the film will start by the end of February.

Aayush Sharma with Salman Khan

The kind of strong performance Aayush Sharma has given with Salman Khan in last The Final Truth is not hidden from anyone. Of course, Aayush Sharma was well-liked in the film and his performance was highly praised.

tiger 3

Salman Khan is currently busy with his film Tiger 3. Apart from this, no announcement has been made about Aayush Sharma which film he is going to be a part of.

sometimes eid sometimes diwali

Talking about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, some time ago it was revealed that the name of this Salman Khan film has been changed to Bhaijaan but its official announcement has not been made.

workfront

However, whenever Salman Khan talks about it, he only says Eid and sometimes Diwali. On the workfront, Salman Khan is working on films like Kick 2, Black Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and Dabangg 4.