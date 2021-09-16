Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri: Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri knows everything about her who is waiting for a grand debut in Bollywood

Salman Khan belongs to a family where all the male members of the household are ruling the world of Bollywood. Now his only daughter in his family is ready to step foot like Bollywood. While Salman Khan is not yet married, elder brother Arbaaz has one son while Sohail Khan is the father of two children. So who is this girl after all, who wants to step into the movie world. She is none other than Salman Khan’s niece.

Of Salman Khan The only girl in the family

In Salman Khan’s family, he has two sisters, Alvira and Arpita Khan, and has nothing to do with these two films. She is actually Salman Khan’s niece and her name is Eliza Agnihotri. Eliza is the daughter of Salman Khan’s sister Alvira and actor-producer Atul Agnihotri. Alvira is the daughter of Salim Khan and Sushila Charak. Alvira and Atul Agnihotri have two children, daughter Eliza and son Ayan Agnihotri.

(Photo: Alizagnihotri Instagram)



Eliza is now 20 years old

Eliza is only 20 years old now. He was born on September 21, 2000. She is the only daughter in Salman Khan’s family. The only woman in the house is now dreaming of making her mark by making a grand debut in films. Eliza has been learning acting for some time for better access to films.

Is preparing for a grand debut in Bollywood

Although Eliza stays away from publicity, she shares her holiday photos and fun with friends every time on social media. For some time now, there have been rumors about Eliza making her Bollywood debut. It was rumored that Eliza would enter Bollywood with Dharmendra’s grandson, Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer.

(Photo: Alizagnihotri Instagram)

Moving forward with modeling

Eliza has stepped into the world of glamor through modeling. Recently, Eliza did a photoshoot for a jewelry brand, whose video is currently very much on social media. This video tells how different Eliza was in terms of jewelry. She wasn’t a fan of ear rings like the rest of the girls, nor did she have ear piercings. Over time, however, she has changed and now decides the jewelry for herself before the clothes.



Modeled for Seema Khan

Eliza has modeled before. Alizeh modeled for the bridal couture line of Seema Khan, the wife of her mama Sohail Khan. However, there is talk that Alize will soon enter Bollywood.

(Photo: Alizagnihotri Instagram)

Working hard on dance skills

Eliza is working hard to keep herself fit and more than that she is working on her dance skills. When she steps on the screen, Eliza wants to make a name for herself.

