Salman Khan’s niece modeling video: Salman Khan’s niece Alize Agnihotri starred in an advertisement for a jewelery brand Watch her video

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is already in the spotlight with her modeling video before Bollywood. In fact, Alizeh has taken out an advertisement for a jewelery brand and through this video she is already making a place in people’s hearts.

Alize is the daughter of Salman Khan’s sister Alvira and actor-producer Atul Agnihotri. Alizeh has been in the news for a long time about her Bollywood debut. Recently, Alizeh has advertised for a popular jewelry brand and she is getting a lot of praise for it.





This video is shared by a jewelry brand, with some things written on behalf of Alize. It is written with this post that, ‘The first jewelry of a girl is usually in the ear. Even though I never had my ears pierced. Many people found this strange, as wearing earrings was very common for most people, but I had no such desire. My relationship with Julie has changed over the years. While I don’t wear any jewelry, today I decide what jewelry to wear before taking off my clothes.

Alizeh has modeled before. She modeled for her aunt Seema Khan’s bridal couture line and stunned in several overwhelming poses.

We will tell you that there was a news recently that Alizi is going to step foot in Bollywood with the grandson of a popular actor. There was talk that Aliza Dharmendra’s grandson would appear in front of Rajveel Deol. It was said to be a multistarrer movie. Alize is very active on social media. His pictures show that he loves nature very much and he loves to travel.