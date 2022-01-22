Salman Khan’s romantic song ‘Main Chala’ released, Guru Randhawa’s voice will make you crazy! Salman Khan’s romantic song ‘Main Chala’ released, Guru Randhawa’s voice will make you crazy!

Entertainment

Salman Khan's romantic song 'Main Chala' released, Guru Randhawa's voice will make you crazy!

1 min ago
Celebrity Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal’s very good song Essential Chala Ab has been launched and the song has exploded as quickly as it’s launched. This song is being preferred rather a lot within the voices of Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur. Considerably, it is a romantic song and Salman Khan is seen in a Sikh character. Many instances such scenes will come out that Salman Khan’s followers will bounce.

The teaser of this song was launched on the final day i.e. on January 21 and the followers of Guru Randhawa have been additionally very excited. As we noticed within the teaser, Salman Khan’s lengthy open hair is fluttering within the wind. Pragya is seen in a sari and is trying nice reverse the Bollywood celebrity.

Followers instantly preferred this look of Salman. It’s well-known about Guru Randhawa that each one his songs are fairly spectacular and it’s being stated that nobody can cease this song from changing into successful.

On the workfront, Salman Khan is busy with Tiger 3 and the movie will be coming quickly for launch. Salman Khan Khan has shared this song on all platforms of social media.

This song of T-Sequence is being preferred rather a lot and as soon as once more Yulia has been given an opportunity by Salman Khan. Pragya Jaiswal can be getting a variety of reward together with Salman Khan. Salman Khan will make a giant bang along with his movie this yr. You see this glorious song…

Bollywood Megastar Salman Khan’s romantic song ‘Essential Chala’ launched, Guru Randhawa’s voice will make you loopy! Iulia and Pragya additionally did good job.

READ Also  Director Rumi Jaffrey Corona tested positive, saying - thankfully, the girl was not married at the time

Story first printed: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:28 [IST]

