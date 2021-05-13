Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, confirms she had tested COVID-19 positive in April – know deets





In a current interplay with the media, Salman Khan revealed that his sister Arpita Khan had tested positive for COVID-19. He added that she didn't have any signs.

Some time in the past, Aprita issued an announcement clarifying that she had certainly tested tested positive in April. "I tested positive for Covid-19 in the start of the month of April 2021 nonetheless I used to be asymptomatic. I adopted all the rules and protocols and fortunately with the grace of God I've absolutely recovered and have been properly since," she stated, including "Keep Secure. Keep Robust. Keep Positive."

Arpita acquired married to Aayush Sharma in 2014. They've two kids – Ahil and Ayat. In December final yr, they celebrated their sixth anniversary. Arpita took to Instagram to want her hubby on their special occasion whereas sharing a few mushy photographs and wrote, "From being my pal to being my husband, I cherish the journey we resolve to pave collectively. I'm glad we gambled our lives to one another 6 years again. Completely happy Anniversary my LOVE. For the primary time we our not celebrating collectively however I'm so completely satisfied your doing what you're keen on doing greatest. To many extra yr of togetherness , happiness , gossip , fights , variations & …………….. I MISS YOU & LOVE YOU @aaysharma."

Whereas interacting with the media on his birthday in 2019, Salman Khan was requested about his niece Ayat, who was born on Salman’s birthday. Reacting to the identical, he had stated, “Now I’ve develop into every little thing – paternal uncle and maternal uncle. I feel I could not have requested for a greater reward than this. The perfect reward our household has acquired is a new child child in the home. We’re very completely satisfied. At present, it was all about my birthday, ‘Dabangg’ and Ayat.”

