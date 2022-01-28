Salman Khan’s song ‘Dance With Me’ teaser launch, Megastar fans will be happy! Teaser launch of Salman Khan’s sizzling song ‘Dance With Me’

News oi-Salman Khan

A treat for all Salman Khan fans as his favorite ‘Bhai’ has decided to take his passion for singing to the next level with his latest offering, ‘Dance With Me’! The superstar today officially announced the launch of the song on social media and surprised his ardent fans with its impressive teaser. Sung by Salman Khan and composed by the famous composer duo Sajid-Wajid,

‘Dance With Me’ promises to be an electrifying dance number. Salman looks as stylish as ever in the teaser of the song.

The superstar has lent his voice to several songs that have been chartbusters and with ‘Dance With Me’ he is all set to entertain his fans once again. This catchy teaser of the song is receiving a lot of love and appreciation.

It has created huge anticipation and curiosity among Salman Khan fans across the globe who want to see its full version, which will be released tomorrow. Stay tuned for more updates.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently in discussion about his films Tiger 3, Kick 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Black Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. There are often trends about them on social media. You see this teaser..

english summary Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s song ‘Dance With Me’ teaser launch, Megastar fans will be happy! Take a look in to it.

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 14:29 [IST]