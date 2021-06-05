Salman Khan’s Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla to be a part of the show?

Salman Khan’s Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla to be a part of the present?





Bigg Boss 15 has not but begun however the tales have already begun. Bigg Boss is one such actuality present that may be the most secure in immediately’s time. It has a huge and loopy fan following. Final season was a hit and Rubina Dilaik was tagged as the winner of the present. Rahul Vaidya emerged as the runner-up of the season. Bigg Boss 14 was prolonged similar to Bigg Boss 13 but it surely wasn’t as profitable as season 13. Bigg Boss 13 broke all data and was the most profitable season of Bigg Boss. The TRPs of the present had been excessive and every contestant was widespread. Throughout the finale of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan had introduced that the home will open for commoners once more in season 15. Nevertheless, there’ll be celebrities as properly. Additionally Learn – Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah, Hansika Motwani and seven extra GORGEOUS actresses who will not be South Indian however rule the roost in the business – view pics

A couple of names of celebs have been doing rounds and now we hear that Salman Khan’s Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla has been approached for the present. A supply shut to Spotboye knowledgeable them that the makers are eager on roping in Bhumika Chawla this season. The actress has already been approached for it and discussions are on. Together with Bhumika, a few extra Bollywood faces have acquired the casting name this 12 months. Bhumika Chawla did many South movies earlier than her debut in Bollywood. Other than Tere Naam, she was seen in movies like Run, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story and extra. Earlier than Bhumika Chawla, tv actress Surbhi Chandna’s title was additionally doing rounds. Additionally Learn – Dadasaheb Phalke Worldwide Movie Competition Awards 2021: Nora Fatehi, Kiara Advani up the glam quotient, Sushmita Sen, Kunal Kemmu win huge — view pics

Nevertheless, Surbhi Chandna has lastly reacted to all these rumours. She has a large fan following on social media and hosted a ‘Ask Me Something’ session on Instagram and that’s the place she clarified all the rumours. When one of her followers requested if she is collaborating in the TV actuality present hosted by Salman Khan, she refused. She said in her reply that neither she has been approached nor she is contemplating it. She stated, “To place the rumours to relaxation, no, I’ve not been approached nor am I doing Bigg Boss 15.” Additionally Learn – RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The late actor’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story costar Bhumika Chawla cannot recover from his demise

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to be part of us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



