Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Delhi schedule postponed due to Corona Virus! Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 got a setback again? Delhi schedule postponed, this is the reason!

Expected to start from 12th January

The 15-day event, which was expected to begin from January 12, has been postponed so far in view of the rise in coronavirus cases across India, including New Delhi. This schedule will now be planned and executed at a later stage,” said a source close to the Yash Raj Films project.

has been postponed

Apart from this film, there are many such films which have been postponed and it will take a few months for them to start. Apart from Salman Khan, the shooting of another big production Pathan of Yash Raj Films has also stopped.

omicron

The reason for this is also Omicron itself. Talking about Tiger 3, apart from superstar Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi will also be seen in this film, who will play the role of Villain. Salman Khan was shooting for Tiger 3 all alone in Mumbai for the past few days.

finished shooting

If reports are to be believed, Emraan Hashmi has completed shooting for his part. At the same time, Katrina was busy with her marriage. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film and it can prove to be a different and powerful film.

workfront

On the workfront, Salman Khan is a part of the news about ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, ‘Kick 2’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’, ‘No Entry Sequel’ and ‘Dabangg 4’ and ‘Black Tiger’ is also a strong project in this list. may involve.