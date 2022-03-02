Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 trending on Twitter after Shahrukh Khan’s film ‘Pathan’ was announced

Tiger 3 will also release in 2023?

Sumit Kadel has written that, “It has also been learned with Pathan that Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 will also release in 2023.” His tweet is being well-liked.

release date is awesome

One user wrote, Pathan’s release date is fantastic as he is getting a huge 5 days time and it will be a solo release. Apart from this, it is also certain that Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 will be released on Eid.

tiger 3

One user wrote, everyone hunts but no one hunts better than Tiger.

tsunami coming soon

This user has written, be ready for the announcement of Tiger 3, because Tsunami is coming very soon at the box office.

Shahrukh Khan fan

This fan of Shahrukh Khan has extended his best wishes for Salman Khan’s film Tiger 3 and said that Pathan’s announcement is very good.

Salman Khan fan

This Salman Khan fan has written that, ‘Be ready for the storm, because it is coming.’ In this way, there has been a flood of tweets on Twitter. Fans are waiting.