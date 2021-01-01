Salman Khan’s tweet for Siddharth Shukla: Salman Khan mourns Siddharth Shukla’s untimely demise

Salman Khan’s bonding with Siddharth Shukla was very special, which is often seen on the set of ‘Bigg Boss’. Salman Khan has tweeted for his favorite actor after Siddharth suddenly left the world.

The demise of Siddharth Shukla has shaken the entire industry. Siddharth’s friends in the TV and film industry are constantly posting tributes to him on social media. Now Salman Khan has also expressed his pain by tweeting for Siddharth Shukla.



Salman Khan has written, ‘Gone too early Siddharth, I will miss you so much. Condolences to the RIP family. Salman Khan was often targeted during ‘Bigg Boss 13’ that he sided with Siddharth. The show saw Salman Khan openly praising Siddharth. Not only that, but fans started considering Siddharth as Salman Khan of the TV industry.

Salman will openly say that family members in the show keep following Siddharth Shukla so that he can appear on TV. People are sharing this video on social media.

Siddharth was not only seen as Salman Khan’s favorite but was also seen hosting the show in his place in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ when the actor could not reach the show due to some work constraints.

Fans across the country are in mourning today (September 2) over the news of Siddharth Shukla’s demise. Reports say that Siddharth Shukla took the medicine before going to bed at night and he could not get up in the morning. The cause of Siddhartha’s death is not yet understood.

