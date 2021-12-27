Salman Khan’s unbeatable Box Office Records, 300 crore films to highest opening weekend

Most 100 crore movies

So far 15 films of Salman Khan are included in the 100 crore club. Since 2010, every Salman film has crossed 100 crores.

Jai Ho, Ready, Bodyguard, Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Dabangg 3, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, Bharat, Race 3

Most 200 crore movies

At the same time, 5 films of Salman are included in the 200 crore club. Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and the 2019 film Bharat..

King of 300 Crore Club

Not only 100, 200… but Salman Khan rules in the 300 crore club. Three Salman Khan films have crossed this mark – Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

biggest weekend

Salman Khan’s film Sultan has got a 5 days long weekend .. and the film took full advantage of it. Sultan has collected 180 crores in 5 days. This record could not be broken till Dangal.

200 cr + 300 cr in a single year

Salman Khan is such a star, who has given one 300 crore and one 200 crore film in a single year. Salman Khan made this record in 2015. Apart from Salman, this record is only with Ranveer Singh. His films Padmavat and Simmba were released in the same year.

biggest bollywood movie

Tiger Zinda Hai is the third biggest Bollywood film after Dangal, Sanju.. which did a business of 339 crores. It is the highest grossing film of Salman Khan.