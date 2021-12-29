Salman Khan’s will have a grand entry scene on bike in Tiger 3 | Salman Khan’s entry will be a bang in Tiger 3

wife is like this

In 1988, Salman Khan entered Bollywood as Rekha’s brother-in-law in his first film Biwi Ho To Aisi. This was the entry scene of his Bollywood debut. In this scene, Salman Khan was seen doing kick boxing. Before shooting for this scene, Salman Khan had reached out to Farah Khan and learned to do back flips from her. This was also the Muhurta shot of the film.

I have loved

Salman Khan takes an entry in Maine Pyar Kiya with this scene while racing a car with his father. This jacket of Salman Khan is still a favorite of fans. If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will be seen in this avatar in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Who am I to you

Salman Khan entered the screen with the opening credits of the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The film started with the song Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Salman Khan was seen narrating the voice of SP Bala Subramaniam in the best way on screen.

something happens

This was the entry scene of Salman Khan in Karan Johar’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Salman Khan’s entry was with the song Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye, whose first shot was this. Fans were killed on this half glimpse of Salman in the film.

Why fear if in love

During the shooting of this film, Salman Khan’s body had grown and the shirt became short, so Salman Khan had to take off his shirt. Salman’s entry in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya changed the course of his career.

