Salman Khurshid told in his controversial book, how was the condition of Parliament the day after the demolition of Babri structure, what PM Narasimha Rao said

Congress leader Salman Khurshid wrote in his book ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’ that the demolition of Babri Masjid was a shocking incident for all of us. The demolition took place on Sunday. The next day, on 7 December, when a crowd gathered in a room on the ground floor of Parliament House, there was gloom in the meeting. Madhav Rao Scindia who was present there asked how do you all feel for Narasimha Rao. Then Rao said this. According to Khurshid, the meeting ended after the PM’s reply.

It is written in the book that on December 6, 1992, Rajesh Pilot, who was in charge of internal security at the time of demolition of Babri Masjid, had gone to meet Narasimha Rao. His aim was to disperse the crowd. But his idea could not be implemented as Rao was sleeping. Soon after the mosque collapse, communal riots broke out in many parts of the country. Khurshid has said in the book that the law and order situation was questioned by the mosque collapse. On the night of December 6, he himself went to Rajesh Pilot to request him to take some steps. The crowd was increasing at the disputed place. Pilot agreed that if some ministers together prepare the prime minister, he would go to Faizabad.

He wrote in the book – I went to CK Jafar Sharif. He was asked to call the Prime Minister. He called and the Prime Minister told him that we should get in touch with the Principal Secretary or Home Secretary. Both were expected to reach Uttar Pradesh soon. Then we went back to the pilot to ask what we should do, Khurshid said. After the incident, Kalyan Singh’s government in Uttar Pradesh was dismissed on 6 December itself. A week later, the governments of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were also dismissed following the advice of the cabinet.