Salman returns to Mumbai from Tiger 3 shoot: Salman Khan shoots Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan will now shoot Bigg Boss Season 15.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan had recently gone abroad for the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’. Now, on Sunday, September 26, he has returned from abroad. Salman Khan appeared at the Mumbai airport. In fact, he is back for the shooting of the grand premiere episode 15 of the ‘Bigg Boss’ season.

In the pictures that went viral on social media, you can see Salman Khan wearing a blue shirt with blue denim and a black T-shirt at the Mumbai airport. In addition, Salman Khan is wearing a black mask with a black hat.



Salman Khan was seen alone at the Mumbai airport. Katrina Kaif, who appeared with him in ‘Tiger 3’, did not appear with him. It is being said that after the shooting of the grand premiere episode of season 15 of ‘Bigg Boss’, Salman Khan will go abroad again for the shooting of ‘Tiger 3’.

Salman Khan will once again be seen hosting ‘Bigg Boss 15’. ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be on TV from October 2. Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Imran Hashmi will be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ directed by Manish Sharma. Imran Hashmi is in the role of a villain.