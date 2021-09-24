Salman reveals strategy to survive in Bigg Boss 15: Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan suggests a strategy to keep contestants in the jungle-

‘Bigg Boss 15’ has launched and will premiere on October 2nd. While the names of the 5 contestants who went to the Bigg Boss house were revealed at the launch, it was also hinted that it will not be easy to stay at the house this time. The theme of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be based on the forest. This time the contestants will have to stay in the woods before heading to the Big Boss house. But living in the jungle will not be so easy.

On the one hand, Bigg Boss will make it difficult for competitors to stay in the jungle, while on the other hand ‘Vishwa Sutri’ will create a crisis in their path. Host Salman Khan said at the launch of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ that this time Bigg Boss has added to the level of difficulties in the show. This time Big Boss is in the full mood to annoy the contestants.



Competitors will only receive one live kit

Salman Khan said that the contestants will only get one survival kit and with its help they will have to spend days in the forest. Apart from this, the contestants will get much less facilities this season as compared to the previous season of ‘Bigg Boss’. Salman told a press conference that this time there would be a complete riot and crisis in the forest for the contestants. This time Bigg Boss will also punish and condemn the contestants. It could also be that the competitors have to get their own food in the forest.

Salman explained his strategy for survival in the jungle

When Salman Khan was asked what he would tell the contestants to stay in the jungle, he said, ‘There is only one strategy that can work to stay in the jungle and that is to become wild. I want to see Jungle Mein Mangal, Jungle Mein Dangal and some more romantic stories. But I also want to see some fights. I want to see some beautiful and smiling faces. I also want to see faces that are right and standing.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ will run for 5 months

‘Bigg Boss 15’ will premiere on October 2 at 9 p.m. Salman said at the start of the show that this time the season will run for 5 months. Out of all the celebrity contestants appearing in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, the names of 5 contestants have been revealed so far. The names are – Prateek Sahajpal, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty.