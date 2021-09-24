Salman reveals the longest relationship of his life: Salman Khan reveals the longest relationship of his life

Salman Khan recently said this about his personal life and relationship, which made everyone laugh when they heard it. Salman revealed the longest lasting relationship of his life while launching ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and said that he wants to be reunited when the two are separated. In fact, Salman was talking about his relationship with ‘Bigg Boss’.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ is starting from October 2 and recently it was launched with a big bang. ‘Bigg Boss 15’ was launched by former contestants Devolina Bhattacharjee and Aarti Singh. He is currently in Austria for the shooting of ‘Tiger 3’, so he joined the launch from there. Salman Khan has been hosting ‘Bigg Boss’ for almost 11 years. Salman believes that no relationship has lasted so long.



‘Bigg Boss is the only longest relationship in my life’

Salman said that Bigg Boss is the only relationship in his life that has lasted so many days. He said, ‘Big Boss is the only relationship in my life that lasts so many days. Otherwise leave my relationship … let it be. My relationship with Big Boss has brought a lasting element to my life. Although sometimes during those four months we don’t see each other face to face but when we are separated, we are helpless to get back together.

Read: BB 15: ‘Jangal Mein Dangal’ to be seen with Salman, crazy to see this glimpse of ‘Bigg Boss 15’



In his personal life, Salman’s name was associated with many actresses and he was also associated with some of them. But someone broke within 2 years and someone within 3 or 4 years. Salman Khan may not have had any luck in his personal life and yet he is unmarried, but professionally ‘Bigg Boss’ has become his partner.



‘Bigg Boss and I are both bachelors, so …’

Not only that, Salman further said that what he and Bigg Boss have in common. He said, ‘The similarity between Big Boss and I is that we are both bachelors. That’s why we both consider ourselves bosses without any fear or interference. ‘

The names of many celebrities are in the discussion for ‘Bigg Boss 15’, only 4 of them were revealed at the launch event. The names are Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt. Besides, Pratik Sahajpal is the first confirmed contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. During ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, he took a briefcase and confirmed himself in Salman’s reality show.