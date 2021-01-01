Salman Rushdie to return to India: Salman Rushdie said, I will come to India to reveal my next novel

Famous author Salman Rushdie’s next novel will be based on an Indian story. Rushdie, a British-American writer, plans to return to India for his next novel after years away. Rushdie, who won the Booker Prize, said this during a session of the Times Litfest. He said that his next novel is expected to be based in India. For this they will have to return to India.

Rushdie said, ‘In the last ten years, I have written most of the novels based on Western countries. These novels are mainly based on America. Some are located in the UK. I think it may be time to return to India. I think the next novel will be an Indian novel.



“It’s in its infancy,” Rushdie said. So let me go a little further, but it looks like it will be based entirely on India. I mean, I have to come to India. It’s been a long time. ‘

The author came to India in 2013 to promote Deepa Mehta’s ‘Midnight’s Children’. The film is based on Rushdie’s Booker Prize-winning book of the same name.

Rushdie’s India tour has often been the subject of controversy since his 1988 book, The Satanic Verses, sparked international religious outrage. After that, he avoided traveling around the country. Speaking about his return to India, the self-proclaimed ‘Bombay Boy’ said that it was very difficult to return to the country due to religious objections or security issues.

The 74-year-old author said, “Sometimes it was very difficult for me to come to India. It could be postponed. Sometimes it was because of religious objections or sometimes because I was involved in this kind of security operation which made it really impossible for me to be there.” However, he promised. That once the world is a little more open it will come back.

Rushdie said, ‘So it was difficult for me and it is sad because it means a lot to me. I’ll be back, I’ll be back. Let the world be a little more open.

Recalling the time he wrote for his’ Midnight’s Children ‘in the 1980s, Rushdie said,’ I was not sure that Indian writing in English would survive. I thought there were many more languages ​​to write and I thought maybe Indian writing in English is an end rather than the beginning of a tradition. And he was wrong, he was very prosperous. He said that the present generation of Indian writers is writing in every possible style and format, which is a big thing.