Salmankhan warned aayush sharma to stay away from his quality

New Delhi. Salman is considered the ‘Godfather’ in Bollywood as he has groomed the careers of many newcomers. There are many other such stars including Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty and Zareen Khan who have been helped a lot by Salman in getting them a new identity by getting them work in Bollywood.

Salman Khan is one of the Bollywood actors whose every film proves to be a superhit. Which is capable of doing business of 100 to 300 crores in the box office.

Fans of Salman Khan’s style are quite crazy. And in each of his films, his different style is seen by the audience. Although seen, Salman Khan has been in the headlines due to some controversies more than his films. Due to which he has to face a lot of notoriety, whether it is about his affair or hit and run case, or whether it is the case of the victim of Black Buck, Salman’s controversies have remained in the headlines for a long time.

In such a situation, when Salman has launched the trailer of the film ‘Loveratri’. He also held a press conference on this occasion. Apart from Salman, his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma, brother Arbaaz Khan and actress Warina Hussain were also present in this press conference. During the question-answer question, when his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was asked, ‘Which quality do you like Salman ji very much? Even before Ayush could answer this, Salman Khan interrupted him and said, ‘Nothing. The farther he is from my quality, the better because he is married to my sister.

Let us tell you that Salman has a lot of affection for Arpita. This is the reason why he does not want his sister’s husband (Aayush Sharma) to adopt any bad quality like him.