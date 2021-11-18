SALT Deduction That Benefits the Rich Divides Democrats

WASHINGTON – House Democrats plan to cut taxes in their $ 1.85 trillion social policy spending package for high-earners in states like New Jersey, New York and California, becoming the party’s initial political albatross, with Republicans already accusing Democrats of contempt. His popular principles in favor of tax reduction for the rich.

The criticism precedes the battle lines emerging ahead of next year’s midterm elections and underscores the challenge facing Democrats as local politics clash with the party’s national ambitions to drive economic equality. Republicans who have defended their 2017 tax cuts, which have benefited the rich immensely, have the opportunity to flip the script and cast Democrats as Plutocrats’ party, while Democrats are proposing to increase state and local tax cuts.

“I think they’re struggling to maintain their support for taxing the rich, yet they’re raising huge taxes under the SALT cap,” said Kevin Brady, a Texas representative and top Republican on the House Wages and Means Committee. In summary of state and local taxes. “If your priority is working families, give it priority, not the rich.”

Republicans, looking for ways to finance their own tax cuts in 2017, have limited the amount of state and local taxes that families can deduct up to $ 10,000 from their federal tax bills. Democrats in high-tax states like New York, New Jersey and California have spent years promising to repeal the cap, and are set to raise it to $ 80,000 by 2030, before reducing it to $ 10,000 in 2031. The cap, which is currently set, will disappear in 2025, then expire permanently in 2032.