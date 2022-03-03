World

Salvadoran gets life in prison for killing elderly Nevada couple with gun he stole from them: authorities

13 hours ago
Court documents show a Salvadoran immigrant has been sentenced to life in the United States without the possibility of parole after being convicted of killing two people last year.

Wilbur Ernesto Martinez Guzman, 23, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to killing an elderly Nevada couple in 2019 as part of an appeal to avoid the death penalty, the Associated Press reported.

Family members of the victims, who were well-known in their community, said they did not want to drag out the case, officials said.

“I’m glad he’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison, and I hope he spends all that time with family members today,” Guzman, AP, reported. .

Guzman reportedly worked as a landscaper for the Renault couple Jerry David, 81, and his wife, 80-year-old Sherry David. Guzman allegedly shot the couple with a .22 caliber revolver and stole from their possession a few days before the murder, prosecutors said.

Wilbur Ernesto Martinez Guzman enters the Washoe County District Court in Reno on Monday, February 28, 2022.

Wilbur Ernesto Martinez Guzman enters the Washoe County District Court in Reno on Monday, February 28, 2022.
(Assistant Printing Press)

Separate sentencing on Thursday

The plea deal was struck during another hearing of Guzman’s conviction for the separate murders of two women in Douglas County on Thursday, the AP reported.

Guzman worked as a landscaper before shooting Constance Kuntz, 56, and Sophia Ranken, 74, with the same firearms, the report said.

In all, Guzman faces up to four life sentences without parole and a total of more than 200 years in prison for multiple thefts, looting, possession of weapons and theft of property, prosecutors said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

