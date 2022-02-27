Net Worth

Sam Altman Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Sam Altman Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth
Written by admin
Sam Altman Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

Sam Altman Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What is Sam Altman’s Net Worth?

Contents hide
1 What is Sam Altman’s Net Worth?
2 Early Life and Education
3 Career Beginnings
4 Y Combinator
5 OpenAI
6 Angel Investing
7 Other Endeavors
8 Personal Life

Sam Altman is an entrepreneur, programmer, investor and blogger who has a net worth of $200 million. He is best known as the CEO of the artificial intelligence research laboratory OpenAI, and the former president of the technology startup accelerator Y Combinator. Altman is also known as a major angel investor, having invested in such companies as Asana, Zenefits, Instacart, Soylent, and Airbnb.

Early Life and Education

Sam Altman was born on April 22, 1985 in Chicago, Illinois. He was raised in St. Louis, Missouri, and went to John Burroughs School, a college preparatory school in the suburb of Ladue. For his higher education, Altman attended Stanford University, where he studied computer science; however, he ended up dropping out in 2005.

Career Beginnings

At the age of only 19 in 2005, Altman co-founded the company Loopt; he also became its CEO. The company offered a geo-social networking mobile application that allowed users to share their locations with other people on a selective basis. Despite the fact that Altman managed to raise over $30 million in venture capital for Loopt, the company was shut down in 2012 when it failed to gain traction. It was subsequently purchased by Green Dot Corporation.

Y Combinator

In 2011, Altman became a part-time partner at Y Combinator, a technology startup accelerator that has helped launch over 3,000 companies, such as Airbnb, Dropbox, DoorDash, Reddit, and Twitch. A few years later, in 2014, Altman became the new president of the company, replacing Paul Graham. In his first round of investments, he included his company Loopt. Altman also began a new deal for startups, offering $150,000 for 7% equity. In 2015, he announced the creation of YC Continuity, a $700 million growth-stage equity fund that invests in the companies of Y Combinator. The same year, Altman announced the formation of Y Combinator Research, a non-profit research lab that focuses on researching education, basic income, urban development, and the future of computing.

READ Also  Shroud Net Worth | Gadget Clock - Celebrity Net Worth

In 2016, Altman announced that he would become the president of YC Group, which is comprised of Y Combinator as well as the other units. Three years later, he transitioned to the position of chairman so he could focus more on his other company, OpenAI. Altman was replaced as CEO of YC Group by Geoff Ralston in 2019, and today is no longer associated with the company.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OpenAI

Along with Elon Musk and a number of other investors, Altman announced the creation of OpenAI in December of 2015, and pledged more than $1 billion to its operation. Comprised of the for-profit corporation OpenAI LP and the non-profit OpenAI Inc., its parent company, OpenAI conducts research in the sphere of artificial intelligence. Its goal is to promote and develop friendly AI that will prove beneficial to all of humanity. Altman serves as the CEO of the company, which is headquartered in the Mission District of San Francisco.

OpenAI has released many products and applications. In 2016, it released a public beta of Gym, the platform it uses to conduct reinforcement learning research. The same year, the company launched Universe, a software platform used to train and measure an AI’s overall intelligence across the world’s millions of websites, games, and applications. Later, in 2020, OpenAI announced the creation of GPT-3, a language model that automatically produces human-like text by assimilating trillions of words from all corners of the Internet. Moreover, it can translate between different languages.

Angel Investing

Altman is a significant figure in the world of agent investing. He has invested in such major companies as Airbnb, Reddit, Asana, Pinterest, Teespring, Instacart, Vicarious, Soylent, Verbling, and Stripe. Additionally, he served as the CEO of Reddit for eight days in 2014, succeeding Yishan Wong.

READ Also  Nev Schulman Net Worth | Gadget Clock - Celebrity Net Worth

Other Endeavors

Beyond his entrepreneurial and investment work, Altman serves as chairman of the board for the nuclear energy companies Oklo and Helion. He has claimed that nuclear energy is among the world’s most critical areas for technological development.

On the philanthropic side of things, Altman had a strong hand in funding Project Covalence, a group devoted to helping researchers launch rapid clinical COVID-19 trials in partnership with the startup TrialSpark. Altman also donated a quarter of a million dollars in 2020 to American Bridge 21st Century, a Super-PAC in support of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Personal Life

Altman is gay, having come out in his youth. He maintains a highly private profile, so little is known about his romantic life.

Although he never finished his undergraduate education at Stanford, Altman was given an honorary degree from the University of Waterloo in 2017.


#Sam #Altman #Net #Worth #Celebrity #Net #Worth

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  George Burns Net Worth | Gadget Clock - Celebrity Net Worth

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment