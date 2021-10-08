sam curran out of ipl 2021 and t20 world cup due to injury csk vs dc | MS Dhoni got a big blow, this player was out of IPL and World Cup

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has suffered a major setback even before the deciding match in the IPL. In the same T20 World Cup, England’s hopes have also suffered a major setback. Actually, the team’s star all-rounder player Sam Karan has been out of the team due to injury. In his place, Tom Karan has been given a place.

Big blow to Chennai

The team is already battling with the poor form of the star players. In this episode, now another problem has arisen in front of the team of Chennai. Chennai’s star all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the IPL and World Cup due to injury.

The statement issued by the England Cricket Board

The England Cricket Board, after learning about Sam’s injury, said that he was included in the 15-member squad selected for the T20 World Cup. And he was preparing himself for the World Cup in UAE conditions through IPL.

He further said that Sam had complained of back pain during Chennai Super Kings’ match against Rajasthan Royals. The ECB said in its statement, ‘The results of the scan revealed the injury. He will return to the UK for the next day or two and will get the scan done again. Apart from this, the medical team of the ECB will also review his condition this week.

Sam’s performance in IPL has not been anything special. He has played only two matches so far. During this his performance has been very poor. He has conceded 111 in total 8 overs in both the matches. Apart from this, he has scored only four runs.

