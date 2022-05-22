Sam Lim was a dolphin trainer before he won his seat in WA



The spotlight of Sam Lim’s profession – till Saturday night time when he ousted one among Scott Morrison’s closest advisers from what had been a protected Liberal seat – was his time working in Malaysia as a dolphin trainer.

“My greatest job ever,” he stated. “Dolphin trainer. I find it irresistible as a result of dolphins are so real, dolphins by no means damage you. Should you really feel damage, you bounce into the swimming pool. The dolphin will come to you and attempt to consolation you.

"We have now to battle for the primary 15 years of my life, however that 15 years constructed me as much as at the moment."

“While you received offended you bounce into the pool, they run away. They only can really feel you.”

Lim, who can converse 9 languages, took the job with the aquatic mammals after realising he couldn’t make ends meet on a police officer’s wage in Malaysia, the place he grew up in a “very poor household”.