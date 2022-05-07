Sam Mills named 2022 Tulip Queen





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sam Mills was named Albany’s newest Tulip Queen during Saturday’s ceremony in Washington Park. She was chosen from a field of five contestants and becomes the 74th person to wear the crown since the event began.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!



Mills, 24, has most recently toured around the Capital Region with her comedy shows. A graduate of the College of Saint Rose, Mills has lived in Albany for seven years and has become a part of the social scene as a bartender at Palais Royale.

Mills was joined in the 2022 Albany Tulip Court by Ashley Mayfield, 20, of Troy, a junior music industry major at The College of Saint Rose; Sakthi Muthukrishnan, 18, of Latham, an undergraduate student at the University at Albany; Kathleen Nielsen, 22, of Albany, a graduating senior at Russell Sage College; and Meghan O’Neil, 22, of Albany, who is finishing up her first year of graduate school at The College of Saint Rose. The five will work together in the community in the coming months.