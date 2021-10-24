samajwadi party akhilesh yadav formed sc wing Ambedkar Vahini before up assembly elections

For the first time after the establishment of the Samajwadi Party in the year 1992, a special organization has been formed for the Scheduled Castes. Its name has been named Samajwadi Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vahini and its command has been entrusted to Mithai Lal Bharti, who lived in BSP for about 29 years.

In view of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to be held in the year 2022, BJP is continuously organizing programs like social representative conference to win backward and SC votes in its favour. At the same time, Mayawati’s party BSP, away from power for a long time, is also organizing programs for the Brahmin society and is appealing for brotherhood with the SC community. Akhilesh Yadav’s party SP is also no less than anyone in this matter. The SP has also formed a Dalit organization to compete with its opposition parties and its command has been given to the former BSP leader.

For the first time after the establishment of the Samajwadi Party in the year 1992, a special organization has been formed for the Scheduled Castes. Its name has been named Samajwadi Baba Saheb Ambedkar Vahini and its command has been entrusted to Mithai Lal Bharti, who lived in BSP for about 29 years. Mithai Lal Bharti, who left the BSP and joined the SP about two years ago, has also been the coordinator of BSP’s Purvanchal zonal and in-charge of Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

Mithai Lal Bharti, national president of Samajwadi Party’s Babasaheb Vahini wing, says that we have to take the ideologies of Bhimrao Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia along. We have to make the deprived and oppressed sections aware of the ideologies of both the leaders and their contribution to the society. At the same time, he says that in view of the 2022 elections, our office bearers will reach out to the Dalits and other deprived sections and appeal to them to support the Samajwadi Party and remove the BJP from power. BJP is anti-reservation and anti-constitution.

Mithai Lal Bharti, the new national president of the wing, has done his post-graduation in Hindi from Purvanchal University. Mithai Lal remembers BSP founder Kanshi Ram saying that he had the opportunity to serve food to Kanshi Ram when he came to Ballia in 1997-98. Regarding the responsibilities of the new organization, Mithai Lal Bharti said that his first task is to establish organizational units from nation to state, district, sector and polling booth level. Also he said that I have already started organizing ‘Save Constitution-Save Democracy’ conference.

The Samajwadi Party has high hopes from this new wing. The party so far had wings for OBCs, Scheduled Tribes (ST), minorities, women and other sections but there was no specific wing for Scheduled Castes. Regarding the formation of a new Dalit organization, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhi Singh said that earlier there was no separate wing for the Scheduled Castes. There were demands from some other student leaders within the party that such a wing should be created specifically to work among the Dalits, to speak about their concerns and to raise their voice for their rights. The party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav had announced about it long back but now a separate Vahini has been formed.