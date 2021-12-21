samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav said government is formed caste census conducted in three months –

Politics has started again regarding the conduct of caste-based census before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The Samajwadi Party has geared up to make it an issue in the elections. Party President Akhilesh Yadav has said on Tuesday that after the formation of the party government in the state after the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, everyone will be given rights and respect according to the population by conducting a caste-based census within three months.

Akhilesh termed the CBI, the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate as ‘BJP cells’ and also claimed that the BJP, nervous about the public support being received by the SP, has fielded six of its chariots against it, but they will compete with the SP’s chariot. Can’t give

Addressing a rally during the ‘Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra’ here, the SP president said, “We and you are accused of snatching someone’s rights, but everything will be clear from the caste census. After the formation of the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, caste census will be conducted within three months and everyone will be given rights and respect according to the population. People know that whatever promises we made, we have fulfilled them.”

Akhilesh assured the youth that their future is safe only in the SP government. He said, “We assure you. Whether it is our Shikshamitras, B.Ed or B.P.Ed people, we will help everyone if SP is formed government. When Samajwadi Party was in power, we gave respect to Shikshamitras. If anyone can solve your problem, it is the Samajwadi Party government.”

A picture of Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav was also seen in the main banner of this rally organized in Samajwadi Party stronghold Mainpuri. Along with the Samajwadi Party, Shivpal’s Progressive Samajwadi Party workers were also present in large numbers during the rally.

Referring to his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav’s alliance with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh said, “As soon as we took his party along, BJP’s IT cell, CBI cell and ED cell became active from Delhi. Now as the elections approach and the fear of defeat haunts the BJP, then these Delhiites will come even more in Uttar Pradesh.” Akhilesh was referring to the raids of the Income Tax Department at some of his close associates in the past.

Taking a jibe at BJP’s launch of Jan Vishwas Yatra from six places in Uttar Pradesh, he said, “Ever since people started giving strong support to SP’s Rath Yatra, BJP is getting nervous. As a result of that, six chariots of BJP are coming out as against one chariot of SP. But our chariot is heavy on all of them.

Accusing the BJP of organizing rallies by spending government money, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said that BJP’s rally is not a public rally, but a government rally and government money is spent on it. In the rally of SP being held here, a large number of people have reached from their own resources.