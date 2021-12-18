samajwadi party leader abu azmi statement don’t be alone with daughter troller asked ayesha takia is safe
Salman Khan’s wanted film heroine Ayesha Takia has been away from films and social media for a long time. Even after this, she is doing business on social media regarding a statement of her father-in-law Abu Azmi. On social media, the question is being raised about Ayesha Takia, is she safe?
The reason for this is that Abu Azmi has given a statement in a conversation with a channel that mother should not be alone in the house with daughter. Satan can ride on his head at any time. The central government has increased the marriage age of girls from 18 to 21 years. Since then, the leaders of the Samajwad Party are constantly trying to justify this decision in different ways.
Opposing this decision of the Abu Azmi government, he said that mother should not live alone with daughter in the house. Because the devil can ride at any time. In an interview given to a news channel, SP leader Azmi says that even if my girl, my daughter, my sister is alone in the house, it is my culture, it has been told to me not to stay with the daughter alone.
Abu Azmi’s son Farhan Azmi’s wife actress Ayesha Takia
This comment of Abu Azmi is being condemned on social media. Many users are raising the question whether actress Ayesha Takia, wife of Abu Azmi’s son Farhan Azmi, is safe in her house? A user has written that Ayesha, you should never be alone with Abu Azmi, he can do anything.
Question raised for Ayesha Takia
On the other hand, another user wrote that I pray for Ayesha Takia, beware of this idiot in the form of a demon around you. A user has raised a question for Ayesha Takia that how do you marry girls in such families, feel safe?
daughters-in-law like Ayesha Takia
Another user has written expressing concern that if the devil wakes up for daughters, then daughters-in-law like Ayesha Takia should keep a special family with them for their identity. Remind that Ayesha Takia has already come forward and clarified on social media due to Abu Azmi’s statement.
Ayesha Takia said insult to women
In the year 2014, Abu Azmi had said that women who have physical relations with or without consent should be hanged. After this, Ayesha and her husband Farhan publicly condemned the statement and tweeted that the statement of my father-in-law that has come out in the media, if it is true. So Farhan and I are extremely embarrassed about it. We don’t have this kind of mindset. This is an insult to women.
Am worried for Ayesha Takia… https://t.co/Im7ufgGYaL
— Maya Rane (@GoldDusters)
December 18, 2021
Yes AyeshaTakia Ka Sasur Hai;Tharki Buddha🥴
Bollywood & Politicska Choli Daaman Ka Rishta
Sick & Pathetic Clan
The Only Thing is;Now due to SM,People get to know (whitewashing ain’t that effective as it was in past)@ real-time basis.#BoycottBollywood
CBI ACKNOWLEDGE SSR MURDER https://t.co/8rwAfohOx1
pic.twitter.com/SkVPtgm4jw
— PHOENIX🦋🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@PhoenixPRIYA25)
December 18, 2021
khud ki neeyat kharab,
Aur naam kare badnaam shaitan ka.
Ayesha takia to father in low ~
pic.twitter.com/xbb3rnAx5L
— Ajay Uikey (@aj1993uk)
December 18, 2021
Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 13:16 [IST]
