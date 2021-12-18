samajwadi party leader abu azmi statement don’t be alone with daughter troller asked ayesha takia is safe

Salman Khan’s wanted film heroine Ayesha Takia has been away from films and social media for a long time. Even after this, she is doing business on social media regarding a statement of her father-in-law Abu Azmi. On social media, the question is being raised about Ayesha Takia, is she safe?

The reason for this is that Abu Azmi has given a statement in a conversation with a channel that mother should not be alone in the house with daughter. Satan can ride on his head at any time. The central government has increased the marriage age of girls from 18 to 21 years. Since then, the leaders of the Samajwad Party are constantly trying to justify this decision in different ways.

Opposing this decision of the Abu Azmi government, he said that mother should not live alone with daughter in the house. Because the devil can ride at any time. In an interview given to a news channel, SP leader Azmi says that even if my girl, my daughter, my sister is alone in the house, it is my culture, it has been told to me not to stay with the daughter alone.