samajwadi party leader azam khan to contest from rampur, RLD-SP alliance and BJP release its another list new list

Within the Uttar Pradesh Meeting Election 2022, Samajwadi Party has given ticket to Azam Khan from Rampur metropolis. Azam Khan, MP from Rampur, is at the moment in jail. A couple of days in the past, Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam has come out of Sitapur jail after being launched on bail. The party has additionally given ticket to Abdullah Azam together with Azam Khan. In the meantime, the SP-RLD alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party at this time introduced candidates for 2 seats every.

Samajwadi Party has fielded Azam Khan, lodged in Sitapur jail, from Rampur seat and his son Abdullah Azam from Swar Tanda. In such a scenario, Azam Khan will contest elections from jail itself. A case was registered towards Abuullah Khan for making and presenting pretend start certificates. Since then he was in jail. Presently he’s out on bail.

Aside from this, the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance on Tuesday introduced the names of candidates for 2 seats. Beneath the alliance, RLD has given ticket to Ghulam Mohammad from Siwalkhas meeting seat and Manisha Ahlawat from Meerut Cantt. Earlier, RLD had launched the list of 29 candidates. 10 SP leaders have been additionally concerned on this.

On the similar time, the Bharatiya Janata Party has additionally declared candidates for 2 seats for the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections. The party has given ticket to two-time MLA and Income Minister Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar from Baheri in Bareilly district. Whereas MLA from Bhojipura seat of the district, Bahoran Lal Maurya has been given ticket once more from the party. So far BJP has introduced the names of a complete of 109 candidates.

Earlier, the BJP had introduced the names of a complete of 107 candidates together with CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. CM Yogi will contest from Gorakhpur metropolis whereas Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu seat. Allow us to inform that the meeting elections will probably be held in 7 phases in Uttar Pradesh. Polling will probably be held within the first section on February 10, within the second section on February 14, within the third section on February 20, within the fourth section on February 23, within the fifth section on February 27, within the sixth section on March 3 and within the seventh and final section on March 7. The election outcomes will probably be out on March 10.