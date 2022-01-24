Samajwadi Party leader Imran Masood said Not Akhilesh Yadav but those who worked with jinnah will install statues of him

Jinnah has once again entered the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said in an interview that China is our real enemy and Pakistan is a political enemy. But BJP targets Pakistan only for vote politics. Reversing his statement, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Jinnah should love what he does, how should he deny to Pakistan. On the other hand, BJP’s UP State President Swatantra Dev Singh took a jibe and even said that if Akhilesh Yadav comes to power, will Jinnah’s statues be installed?

After these statements made by BJP leaders, now the Samajwadi Party has also become an attacker. Samajwadi Party leader Imran Masood hit back and said that Akhilesh Yadav will not install Jinnah’s statue. Jinnah’s statue will be planted by those who formed the government with Jinnah. Akhilesh Yadav and his ideology did not form the government with Jinnah.

#WATCH , Not Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav but those who worked with (Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali) Jinnah & supported two nation theory will install statues of him: Samajwadi Party leader Imran Masood pic.twitter.com/6rO2T5TWhu — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2022

Imran Masood further said that on 12 December 1941, Syama Prasad Mookerjee formed the government with the Muslim League inside the Bengal Province and became the Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in that government. He supported the Two Nation Theory. Within the border province, the Hindu Mahasabha and the Muslim League formed the government together. In Sindh, these people together presented a resolution in 1936 which was later passed in Lahore. In this resolution it was said that the country should be partitioned. They will erect a statue of Jinnah who supports divisive policy. We consider Jinnah as the biggest culprit who partitioned the country.

On Monday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra strongly targeted Akhilesh Yadav’s statement on Pakistan and said that on one hand the whole country is celebrating the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, Akhilesh Yadav said in an interview that Pakistan is not the real enemy of India. He says that he does not consider Pakistan as real enemy of India and BJP considers Pakistan as enemy only because of vote politics. This is sad, worrying and shameful.

Apart from this, BJP spokesperson questioned the list of SP candidates and said that thankfully Yakub Menon has been hanged, otherwise Akhilesh would have made him his candidate like rioter Nahid Hasan by calling him a patriot. Akhilesh Yadav had appealed to get the terrorists freed from the court. Thankfully, the judicial process put a stop to that.