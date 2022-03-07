Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh shared the picture of change color of the board of Ghazipur District Magistrate Office – Watch EVM, Baba’s forehead is hot

The Samajwadi Party leader has claimed that the color of the board of Ghazipur District Magistrate’s office was changed in the night.

When the color of the board of the DM residence of Ayodhya changed, it was discussed a lot in politics. When the color of the swing in a park in Unnao was changed to red and green, the workers of the Samajwadi Party started seeing it as a sign of change of power. Now when the leader of the Samajwadi Party claimed to have changed the color of the board of the Ghazipur DM Office, people started enjoying on social media.

SP leader IP Singh tweeted: Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh has shared three pictures on Twitter. In which the boards of Public Works Department Office, District Magistrate / District Magistrate Office are visible. The color of the board as seen in the pictures is green. Sharing these pictures, IP Singh wrote that DM Ghazipur has changed the color of BJP just tonight.

People taunted like this: People on social media are giving their reaction on this tweet of SP leader IP Singh. A user named Umesh Yadav wrote that “Sirji don’t be in excitement, don’t celebrate before victory. Protect the EVM, let the counting be done first. BJP people can go to any extent.” A user named Mahfooz Rahman wrote that “You can be happy in the expectation and desire to be sitting on power, but still let me tell that such a cheap politics of colors is very dangerous.”

A user named Saurabh Gupta wrote that “What is going on in UP? Have the officers of UP come to know that there is going to be a change of power in their state? Is this a sign of this?” A Twitter user named Chandan Kumar wrote that “There is complete freedom to dream in this country and you have also got this right, then dream wholeheartedly and erase the sorrow by celebrating false happiness.”

A user named Rajesh Verma wrote that “Guard EVM, anything can happen.” A user named Manu Sharma wrote that “It is good to take care of the heart. Yogi ji will come.” A user named Rosalie wrote that “Guard EVM, Baba’s forehead is hot. Anything can happen.”

A user named Abhishek Yadav wrote that “He has put Baba aside from now on.” A user named Ram Vashisht wrote that “this happiness can make you shed more tears when the result comes.” A user named Ramkesh wrote that “Enter after passing 12th, the dream will be fulfilled.”