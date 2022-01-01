samajwadi party leader swami prasad maurya interview sushant sinha on tripal talak statement

When Swami Prasad Maurya was requested in regards to the statement on triple talaq after resigning from BJP, he began giving roundabout solutions.

Since leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Swami Prasad Maurya has been an attacker on the Yogi authorities and is shouting for ouster from energy. He alleges that the Yogi authorities ignored the Dalits and Backward, that’s the reason he has include the SP. In the meantime, movies of many aged statements of Maurya are going viral on social media.

In considered one of these movies, he’s seen sharply criticizing Akhilesh Yadav. On the identical time, in one other video, the Modi authorities was praised for the triple talaq regulation. When questions had been requested about Maurya’s statements, the previous ministers began giving equivocal solutions.

Do you stand by your statement? Swami Prasad Maurya had arrived for an interview on Instances Now Navbharat channel. The place anchor Sushant Sinha, referring to Maurya’s outdated statement, requested that you simply as soon as stated that folks depart their spouse after giving triple talaq and fulfill their lust, the massive vote financial institution of Samajwadi Party is Muslim, so what nonetheless? Do you stand by your statement? To this Maurya replied saying that look, I had simply welcomed triple talaq….

Maurya began giving evasive solutions: In distinction, when the anchor once more requested Maurya the query, would you stand on the platform of the Samajwadi Party and say that girls with triple talaq ought to vote for Modi ji as a result of he ended it? Answering this query, Maurya began speaking roundly. He stated, “Look, now we have stated what was proper and we are going to say what is true.”

Allow us to inform you that giving an enormous blow to the BJP, Swami Prasad Maurya had resigned from the Yogi cupboard after which joined the Samajwadi Party. After Maurya’s resignation, there was a queue of leaders and ministers leaving the BJP. As of the writing of the information, about 15 BJP leaders (together with MLAs, ministers) have resigned from the party.

‘Bringing from Gorakhpur to make CM sit’: After becoming a member of the Samajwadi Party on Friday, Swami Prasad Maurya had stated that BJP had acquired energy by throwing mud within the eyes of Dalits, backwards, minorities. The federal government was shaped on the energy of the backwards by elevating the names of Keshav Maurya and Swami Maurya. However later CM was introduced from Gorakhpur and positioned. On the identical time, he stated that he’s giving slogans of 80 and 20. Will probably be 80 and never 20. Now it will likely be 15 and 85. 85 is ours and there may be division amongst 15 additionally.